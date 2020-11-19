COVID-19: Govt reports 30 deaths, 2364 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 441,159 as 2,364 more cases were reported, after testing 17,531 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 30 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,305, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.48 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.92 per cent.
The DGHS said a total of 1,934 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 356,722.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.86 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were male and five female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,852 were males (76.96 per cent) and 1,452 females (23.04 per cent).
A total of 16,823 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,06,952.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.