COVID-19: Govt reports 30 deaths, detection comes below 1,000

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 508,099 as 834 more cases were reported, after testing 9,912 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 30 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,428, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.41 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.08 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,685 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 450,488.