COVID-19: Govt reports 35 deaths, 1888 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 475,879 as 1,888 more cases were reported, after testing 13,540 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 35 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,807, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.94 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.70 per cent.