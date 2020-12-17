COVID-19: Govt reports 36 deaths, 1134 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 496,975 as 1,134 more cases were reported, after testing 13,191 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 36 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,192, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.60 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.37 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 2,239 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 431,590.