COVID-19: Govt reports 40 deaths, 1877 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 494,209 as 1,877 more cases were reported, after testing 19,054 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 40 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,129, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.85 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.44 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 2,884 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 426,729.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.35 per cent while the rate of death is 1.44 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 26 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,439 were male (76.29 per cent) and 1,690 female (23.71 per cent).
A total of 19,032 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 30,05,512.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.