COVID-19: Govt reports continuous rise in rate of infection

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 443,434 as 2,275 more cases were reported, after testing 15,607 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,322, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.58 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.91 per cent.
DGHS reported the rate of infection on Thursday was 13.48 while the rate was 12.82 on Wednesday.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,709 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 358,431.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 80.83 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and six female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,863 were males (76.92 per cent) and 1,459 females (23.08 per cent).
A total of 15,595 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,22,559.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.