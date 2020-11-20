COVID-19: Govt reports continuous rise in rate of infection

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 443,434 as 2,275 more cases were reported, after testing 15,607 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 17 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,322, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.58 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.91 per cent.