COVID-19: Habiganj-3 MP Zahir airlifted to Dhaka

Member of Parliament of Habiganj-3 Md Abu Zahir, who was infected with COVID-19, was brought to Dhaka on Wednesday by MI-helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force, reports UNB.



The MP was undergoing treatment in Habiganj . He has been airlifted to Dhaka following deterioration of his condition, said a press release of ISPR.



Later, he was taken to Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment.









