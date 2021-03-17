Covid-19: Health guidelines disappeared from public transport

No one is following the health guidelines anywhere although both coronavirus infections and deaths are rising for the last couple of days.

While visiting the bus, train and launch terminals in the capital from last Sunday to Tuesday, Prothom Alo correspondents found people are not caring the risks of highly contagious virus.

According to the government directives, public transports should carry passengers equal to the number of the seats in compliance with the health guidelines.

The public transports were barred from carrying passengers standing. All including drivers and his assistants must wear masks. No passengers will be allowed to get in the public transports without masks.

However, while visiting different bus stands in the capital, Prothom Alo correspondents found that the buses are crammed with extra passengers. Passengers are being picked up without masks. The bus drivers and their assistants did not have masks on their faces. Once there was a system of giving sanitizer to the passengers before getting on the bus, now there is no such thing.