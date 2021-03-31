Covid-19: Maleque seeks further steps to contain infection

Health minister Zahid Maleque has said that Dhaka North City Corporation kitchen market in Mohakhali will be turned into a makeshift hospital dedicated for novel coronavirus patients, reports UNB.

“It will have around 50 ICU beds and above 1000 Covid patients can be tretated at the hospital,” said the minister.

Moreover, three specialized public hospitals -National Institute of Mental Health, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Kidney Diseases and Urology, will also open units dedicated for coronavirus patients with 100 beds each.

He came up with this information while talking to the reporters at a meeting with the owners of private hospitals this evening.