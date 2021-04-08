Covid-19: Nearly 7m registered to receive vaccines

A total of 69,73,946 people have so far been registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines in the country as the vaccination campaign was launched on 27 January.

“As many as 69,73,946 people got registered till 2.30 pm today (Wednesday) to take Covid-19 vaccines,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sources said.

As of 6 April, the number of vaccine receivers was 55,55,675. Among the vaccine receivers, 34,45,311 are male and 21,10,364 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on 7 February.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.