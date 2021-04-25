Covid-19 pandemic: Shops, malls reopen

The number of private vehicles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws marked a significant rise on the roads in the capital on Sunday as the government allowed shops and malls to open on a limited scale, reports news agency UNB.

The pressure of vehicles on the city streets was reported from areas like Mirpur, Gabtoli, Shyamoli, Uttara and Mohakhali amid the lockdown, which has been extended by another week until 28 April to deal with the worsening Covid-19 situation.

In a circular on Friday, the government allowed the shops and malls to remain open from 10:00am to 5:00pm from Sunday, prompting many people to return to Dhaka.

People were seen entering the capital on foot through Babu Bazar, Amin Bazar Bridge and Tongi Bridge areas.