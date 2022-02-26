Bangladesh

Covid-19: Positivity rate drops below 5pc

Staff Correspondent
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,941,816 on Saturday as 759 more cases were reported, after testing 18,305 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 8 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,024, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.15 per cent, down from Friday’s 5.48 per cent.

The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.54 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 7,343 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,800,425.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, five were male and six female.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

