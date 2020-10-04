COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control as the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is sincerely dealing with the pandemic, reports BSS.
“When almost the entire world is struggling to control coronavirus
situation, Bangladesh has been able to contain the outbreak of the deadly
virus,” he told the inaugural function of Vitamin A plus campaign-2020 at the Shishu Hospital in the city, an official release said.
Director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and heads of other relevant organisations, among others, addressed the function with additional secretary of health service division Mostofa Kamal in the chair.
The minister said Bangladesh witnessed lower COVID-19 fatality rate as the
government has taken multiple preventive measures to deal with the pandemic.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been lauded globally as her government is effectively handling the coronavirus with 1.45 percent death rate from the deadly disease, he added.
The countrywide Vitamin-A plus campaign is formally inaugurated today,
which will be observed from 4 to 17 October to feed vitamin ‘A’ plus capsules to over two crore children aged between six to 59 months.
“A total of 1,20,000 centres have been set up across the country to
administer vitamin A-plus capsules to the children…health codes will be
strictly maintained during the nationwide vitamin A plus campaign,” Maleque added.
Maleque said health workers and volunteers will feed vitamin-A Plus
capsules from 120,000 centres, which will remain open from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
He said, “We want to prevent childhood blindness by administering vitamin-A plus capsule. Blindness problem has been reduced significantly in the country through launching vitamin A plus campaign.”
At present, less than one per cent children in the country suffer from night
blindness for vitamin A deficiency while percentage of night blindness was
4.1 during initial stage of the campaign, Maleque added.
Other speakers said the government is launching vitamin A plus capsule two times a year as it deposits up to six months in children’s body.
Alongside having vitamin A plus capsule, guardians should feed their children natural foods including vegetable and fish to avoid vitamin A deficiency, they added.
The health ministry sources said two trained volunteers would work at each centre. Among the total children, around 2.7 million babies aged between six to 11 months will be fed one blue colour Vitamin-A capsule each, while around 19.3 million babies aged between 12 to 59 months would be fed red color capsules.