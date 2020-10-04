COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday said COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control as the government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is sincerely dealing with the pandemic, reports BSS.

“When almost the entire world is struggling to control coronavirus

situation, Bangladesh has been able to contain the outbreak of the deadly

virus,” he told the inaugural function of Vitamin A plus campaign-2020 at the Shishu Hospital in the city, an official release said.

Director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and heads of other relevant organisations, among others, addressed the function with additional secretary of health service division Mostofa Kamal in the chair.