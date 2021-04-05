Covid-19: Children being infected, pose high risk

The burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) has been turned to a Covid-19 unit particularly for accommodating infected pregnant woman and children.

As many as 1760 patients aged up to 12, were admitted in this unit between May and December 2020.

Physician Sayeeda Anwar, head of the Paediatrics Department of DMCH, said many children test positive for Covid-19 even though they don’t have any symptoms. They are undergoing treatment at DMCH, the physician added.

Sayeeda Anwar said those children were admitted for treatment of different diseases including fever, cough, diarrhea and severe weakness.

Like elders, infected children also come round maintaining specific medications and health guidelines. But it is difficult to cure for those children who are suffering from kidney and heart related diseases.

Besides, many children are being admitted to DMCH with the symptoms of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) disease, including rashes in different parts of the body and swollen hand and leg.

The symptoms of MIS-C disease are similar to the symptoms of Kawasaki disease.