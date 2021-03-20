Covid-19: Three reasons why transmission is increasing

Microbiologist Samir Kumar Saha told Prothom Alo that the 'UK variant' of coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the country. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The virus is spreading rapidly now. There were other variants in the country before, now the UK variant is spreading. The more it spreads, the higher is the chance of mutation. There is also the risk of developing a 'Bangladesh variant' of coronavirus.”

Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) finished the gene analysis of 120 coronavirus on Thursday. Among them, 70 per cent were UK variants. More than 20,000 mutations have occurred since the coronavirus spread all over the world from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province in early 2020. The new mutant variant was detected in the UK in December last year. The infectiousness of the new variant is about 70 times higher than the common variant.

Speaking to Prothom Alo last week, Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the UK variant was first detected in the country during a sample test of an expatriate from the UK.

Tahmina Shirin yesterday said that till the first week of March, the UK variant of coronavirus has been detected in the samples of 16 people in the labs of IEDCR. IEDCR identified the new variant by analysing the gene of coronavirus.

Coronavirus detection tests are being conducted in 219 centres of the country. However, gene analysis is being conducted only in a few of the testing centres.

Seeking anonymity, a pathologist told Prothom Alo that the UK variant of coronavirus was detected in the samples from several testing centres a month ago. There has even been talk of taking necessary steps including contact tracing to control the spread of this new strain of coronavirus. However, there is no visible or effective initiative at the field level to control the transmission rate.