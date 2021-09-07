Covid-19: Twice the number of females die compared to males in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.69 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.67 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 5,567 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14,60,754.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 96.11 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were male and 37 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,239 were male (64.60 per cent) and 9,445 female (35.40 per cent).
Among the 56 patients died in the last 24 hours, 54 breathed their last at different hospitals, while one passed away at home and one was brought dead at hosptial.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 20 were in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi, six in Khulna, two in Rangpur, five in Sylhet, four in Barishal and one in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,618 were in Dhaka, 5376 in Chattogram, 1979 in Rajshahi, 3465 in Khulna, 916 in Barisal, 1195 in Sylhet, 1324 in Rangpur, and 811 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 27,466 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 91,18,843.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.