Covid-19: Two-week full lockdown advised

The Covid-19 national technical advisory committee feels that it will not be possible to bring the present state of coronavirus under control unless a full lockdown of minimum two weeks is enforced.

At its 30th meeting on Wednesday night, the committee came up with the recommendation for a two-week full lockdown. A press release signed by the head of the committee, Professor Mohammad Shahidullah, was issued on Friday.

The committee has recommended a full two-week lockdown, particularly in the city corporation and municipal areas. Then before the end of the two weeks, a fresh decision will be taken in consideration of the rate of coronavirus transmission.