Covid-19: Two-week full lockdown advised

The Covid-19 national technical advisory committee feels that it will not be possible to bring the present state of coronavirus under control unless a full lockdown of minimum two weeks is enforced.
At its 30th meeting on Wednesday night, the committee came up with the recommendation for a two-week full lockdown. A press release signed by the head of the committee, Professor Mohammad Shahidullah, was issued on Friday.
The committee has recommended a full two-week lockdown, particularly in the city corporation and municipal areas. Then before the end of the two weeks, a fresh decision will be taken in consideration of the rate of coronavirus transmission.
The committee feels that the 18-point guideline put forward in view of the increase in the number of corona cases and deaths, is not being followed properly. That is why the rules and restrictions must be followed more strictly, they said.
The release said that the health ministry is active in its efforts to increase the number of hospital beds, ICU facilities and oxygen supply. As the pressure of patients is mounting, the capacity of the hospitals must be increased fast.
It was said that the DNCC Hospital will begin functioning within the next two weeks. The committee said that a large number of persons coming to be tested for coronavirus, are passengers leaving the country. The committee said that considerations should be made to refer persons, other than the migrant workers, to private labs for their corona tests. This will make it possible to test the patients and get their reports rapidly and ensure their isolation, which is important to contain the spread of the virus.
The Covid-19 national technical advisory committee has said that the UK vaccine drive has yielded good results. It said that in order to render the vaccine drive in Bangladesh a success too, stress must be placed on private sector import to ensure adequate vaccine supply.