COVID-19 vaccination campaign to be launched 27 Jan

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be launched at the Kurmitola General Hospital on 27 January, reports BSS.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination campaign virtually, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said.

“The vaccination campaign will formally be inaugurated through administering a nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital. Later, medical professionals (physicians and nurse) of the hospital will be vaccinated on the day,” he added.