COVID-19 vaccination: Questions and Answers

Persons interested in registering for the COVID-19 vaccination, will have to register online at the Surokkha web portal (www.surokkha.gov.bd). The mobile app for registration purposes also will be launched shortly.
The COVID-19 vaccination programme will start from Wednesday. People have many questions about this vaccination. Some of the salient questions have been answered in the government manual as detailed here.
Who will be vaccinated?
People will be vaccinated in accordance to priority list of the National COVID-19 Vaccination and Action Plan. The priority persons are public-private health workers, freedom fighters, members of the defence and law enforcement agencies, essential government officials, elected representatives, media persons, city corporation and pourashava employees, religious representatives, burial undertakers, emergency service personnel and the individuals working at the airports, government offices and banks.
Who won’t be vaccinated?
Individuals who have not been registered or included on the priority list will not be vaccinated. Other than this, pregnant and lactating mothers, sick and hospitalized patients and people aged below 18 will not be included in the vaccination programme. Patients after recovery can be vaccinated at the vaccination centers upon physician’s advice. Vaccine will not be given to anyone against their will.
If anyone has lost their national identity card or comes to the center without the vaccination card, will they be vaccinated?
No. In case of NID, you will have to register anew for vaccination after collecting the NID card.
Will you get the vaccine if you have just recovered from coronavirus?
Vaccinations can be taken 28 days after testing negative for coronavirus.
Will a person coming to be vaccinated from another center or area be given the vaccination?
Yes, if included on that day’s vaccination list.
Can people, who take high blood pressure medication every day or have had heart surgery 15 days ago, get vaccinated?
You will be vaccinated if you are healthy and listed as a priority.
How can a 70-year-old, paralysed person get vaccinated?
Everyone must come to the hospital to be vaccinated. However, the hospital authorities can make a decision based on their human resources and other logistics.
Does the vaccine have any side effects?
Like other medicines and vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccine has mild reaction such as pain at the area of injection, swelling, redness, muscle and joint pain, weakness, nausea, fever, and fatigue. No serious side effects have been reported so far, according to clinical trials.
What to do if you have problems after being vaccinated?
You must go to the nearest hospital and seek medical advice.