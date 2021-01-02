Covid-19 vaccine: Govt aims at speedy procurement

The government is trying to procure the Covid-19 vaccine of from all possible sources, including Oxford and AstraZeneca. Communications are on and measures are being taken to bring in the vaccine as soon as possible, several top government officials said. They said the use of vaccine may get emergency approval if necessary.

The government signed an agreement with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India and local drug manufacturer Beximco Pharmaceuticals to procure the Covid-19 vaccine. India on Friday approved the vaccine developed by Oxford University for emergency use, Reuters reported. A day earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) approved the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine -- the first vaccine cleared by the WHO.

Beximco will mainly supply the Oxford vaccine in Bangladesh. Managing Director of Beximco, Nazmul Hasan, told Prothom Alo, as per the agreement Serum will supply the vaccine after the country approves it. There will be six consignments of vaccines in six months, each one containing 5 million doses.

All vaccines used by the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in Bangladesh are approved by the WHO. When asked whether Bangladesh will wait for WHO’s approval to use the Covid-19 vaccine, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general ABM Khurshid Alam said, “We will collect necessary scientific data and all necessary documents for the approval of each vaccine in the country. We will go for approval soon.”