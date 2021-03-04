COVID-19 vaccine required for Hajj

Saudi Arabia's health ministry has announced that only people who have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. News agency Reuters reported on Wednesday citing a daily of the kingdom.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reported this, citing a circular signed by the kingdom’s health minister.

Additional secretary (hajj) of the religious affairs ministry Md A Hamid Zamadder told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “The Saudi government didn’t state anything on the matter officially. Pilgrims will be allowed to travel for hajj after vaccination, as many as the kingdom allows. The government (of Bangladesh) remains prepared.”