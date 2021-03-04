COVID-19 vaccine required for Hajj

Saudi Arabia's health ministry has announced that only people who have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. News agency Reuters reported on Wednesday citing a daily of the kingdom.
Saudi newspaper Okaz reported this, citing a circular signed by the kingdom’s health minister.
Additional secretary (hajj) of the religious affairs ministry Md A Hamid Zamadder told Prothom Alo on Wednesday, “The Saudi government didn’t state anything on the matter officially. Pilgrims will be allowed to travel for hajj after vaccination, as many as the kingdom allows. The government (of Bangladesh) remains prepared.”
Bangladesh sends 137,000 pilgrims for hajj as per its quota. This time how many pilgrims can be sent depends on (the decision of) the Saudi government, he added.
Citing the health ministry’s circular, Reuters reported, the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for those willing to come to Hajj and will be one of the main conditions for receiving a permit to come.
In 2020, the kingdom allowed a limited number of pilgrims to perform the Hajj due to coronavirus pandemic. Last year, and pilgrims abroad were barred and around 1000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom were allowed to perform the Hajj.
Some 2.5 million (25 lakh) to 3 million (30 lakh) Muslims attend Hajj every year. Thousands of pilgrims travel to Saudi Arabia from Bangladesh.
According to the Saudi government, about 378,000 people have been infected with coronavirus and about 6,500 died of it till Tuesday