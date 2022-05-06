Covid: Bangladesh reports 19 new cases, no death

Bangladesh reported 19 Covid cases in the 24 hours until Friday morning which took its total caseload to 1,952,766, reports UNB.

With no new Covid deaths reported during this period the country's total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent from Thursday's 0.18 per cent as 3,456 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).