Covid claims 10 more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,565,827 as 339 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am increased to 1.80 per cent from yesterday’s 1.74 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 509 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,528,371.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, six were male and four female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three each were in Dhaka and Khulna divisions, two in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet.