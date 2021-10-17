Covid claims 16 more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am further decreased to 1.74 per cent from yesterday’s 1,88 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 529 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,527,862.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and six female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, seven were in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and two each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.