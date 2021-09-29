Covid claims 17 more lives

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 1,555,051 as 1,178 more cases were reported, after testing 28,599 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 17 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,487, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).