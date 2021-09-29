Covid claims 17 more lives

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 4.12 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.02 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,086 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,514,962.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.42 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 10 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,645 were male (64.19 per cent) and 9,842 female (35.81 per cent).
Among the 17 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 14 breathed their last at different government hospitals and three died at private hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 12 were in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, one each in Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,981 were in Dhaka, 5,566 in Chattogram, 2,024 in Rajshahi, 3,557 in Khulna, 932 in Barisal, 1,247 in Sylhet, 1,351 in Rangpur, and 829 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 28,260 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,704,722.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.