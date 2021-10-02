Covid claims 24 lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,557,347 as 589 more cases were reported, after testing 17,283 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 24 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,555, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).