Covid claims 241 more lives in Bangladesh

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 13,53,695 as 10,299 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 241 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, raising the total deaths in the country to 22,652, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 24.52 per cent.