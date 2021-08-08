Covid claims 241 more lives in Bangladesh

The health directorate today said as many as 16,627 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 12,05,447.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 128 were males and 113 females.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 105 were in Dhaka division, 59 in Chattogram and the rest died in other districts.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.