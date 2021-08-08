Bangladesh

Covid claims 241 more lives in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 13,53,695 as 10,299 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 241 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, raising the total deaths in the country to 22,652, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 24.52 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 16,627 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 12,05,447.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 128 were males and 113 females.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 105 were in Dhaka division, 59 in Chattogram and the rest died in other districts.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

