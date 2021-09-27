Covid claims 25 more lives in 24 hrs

During that time, 25 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,439, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am decreased to 4.36 per cent from yesterday’s 4.41 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,202 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15, 12,681.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and 12 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, nine were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, three each in Sylhet and Khulna and two in Rangpur.
No casualties were reported in Barishal, Rajshahi and Mymensingh. Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.