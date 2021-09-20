Bangladesh logs 26 Covid deaths, lowest in four months

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 5.67 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 1,565 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,503,106.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and 15 male. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one in Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur each.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.