Bangladesh logs 26 Covid deaths, lowest in four months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,544,238 as 1,555 more cases were reported, after testing 24,431 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 26 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,251, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 5.67 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 1,565 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,503,106.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and 15 male. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, two in Khulna, one in Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur each.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

