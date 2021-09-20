Bangladesh logs 26 Covid deaths, lowest in four months

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 1,544,238 as 1,555 more cases were reported, after testing 24,431 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 26 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,251, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday.