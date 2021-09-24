Bangladesh

Covid claims 31 more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 15, 49,553 on Friday as 1,233 more cases were reported after testing 27,141 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 31 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,368, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am dropped to 4.54 per cent from yesterday’s 4.61 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,413 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15, 09,202.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 18 were male and 13 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 16 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, one each in Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet division, two each in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

