Covid claims 31 more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am dropped to 4.54 per cent from yesterday’s 4.61 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,413 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15, 09,202.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 18 were male and 13 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 16 were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, one each in Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet division, two each in Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.