Covid claims 31 more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 15, 49,553 on Friday as 1,233 more cases were reported after testing 27,141 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 31 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,368, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).