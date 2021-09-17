Covid claims 38 more lives

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 1,540,110 as 1,907 more cases were reported, after testing 29,756 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 38 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,147, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 6.41 per cent.