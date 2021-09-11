Bangladesh

Covid claims 48 lives, infections drop to 104-day low

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 1,528,542 as 1,327 more cases were reported, after testing 18,869 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The infections fell to lowest level in 104 days since 29 May this year. Some 1,043 infections were recorded on that day.

During that time 48 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,880, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Saturday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.03 per cent.

Dhaka division recorded highest 22 deaths while Chattogram reported 12 deaths and the remaining are from other divisions.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,168 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,475,235.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

