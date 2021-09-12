Bangladesh

Covid claims 51 lives, infects 1,871 in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 1,530,413 as 1,871 more cases were reported, after testing 25,074 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

1,327 cases were reported yesterday, which was the lowest number of daily cases in 104 days.

In the last 24 hours till 8:00am, 51 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,931, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sundday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 7.46 per cent.

Dhaka division recorded highest 19 deaths while Chattogram reported 14 deaths and the remaining are from other divisions.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,586 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,478,821.

As the Covid deaths and cases continue to decrease, the government has reopened the schools and colleges from today, 12 September, after 18 months.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

