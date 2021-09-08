Covid claims 52 more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.07 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.64 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,840 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14, 64,594.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 32 were female and 20 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,259 were male (64.55 per cent) and 9,477 female (35.45 per cent).
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 20 were in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, two in Rangpur, three in Sylhet and two in Barishal.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.