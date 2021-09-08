Bangladesh

Covid claims 52 more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 15, 22,302 as 2,497 more cases were reported, after testing 27,528 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, 52 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,736, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 9.07 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.64 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 3,840 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 14, 64,594.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 32 were female and 20 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,259 were male (64.55 per cent) and 9,477 female (35.45 per cent).

Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 20 were in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, two in Rangpur, three in Sylhet and two in Barishal.

Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

