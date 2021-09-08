Covid claims 52 more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 15, 22,302 as 2,497 more cases were reported, after testing 27,528 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, 52 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,736, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Wednesday.