Covid claims 79 more lives Wednesday

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 10.11 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.78 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 5,999 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,431,984.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 95.23 per cent while the rate of death is 1.75 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 43 were male and 36 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,030 were male (64.82 per cent) and 9,244 female (35.18 per cent).
Among the 79 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 61 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 15 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while three patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 28 were in Dhaka division, 23 in Chattogram, eight in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, three in Barishal, eight in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and three in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,464 were in Dhaka, 5,273 in Chattogram, 1,954 in Rajshahi, 3,421 in Khulna, 898 in Barishal, 1,155 in Sylhet, 1,306 in Rangpur, and 803 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 29,613 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,958,639.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.