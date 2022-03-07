Covid claims four more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,947,702 on Monday as 436 more cases were reported, after testing 20,009 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, four more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,089, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).