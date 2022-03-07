Bangladesh

Covid claims four more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A syringe and a vial of Covid-19 vaccine
A syringe and a vial of Covid-19 vaccine

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,947,702 on Monday as 436 more cases were reported, after testing 20,009 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, four more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,089, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.18 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 14.38 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said a total of 3,546 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,846,884.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and one female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three in Dhaka division, one in Sylhet.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

