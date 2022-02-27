Covid claims nine more lives in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,942,680 on Sunday as 864 more cases were reported, after testing 21,543 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, nine more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,033, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).