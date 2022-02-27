Bangladesh

Covid claims nine more lives in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fearing the inoculation of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine might stop after 26 February, hundreds of people rush to Bangladesh Institute of Health Management centre in Savar for their jab on 23 February 2022.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,942,680 on Sunday as 864 more cases were reported, after testing 21,543 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, nine more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,033, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.01 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 14.52 per cent.

The health directorate Sunday said a total of 6,264 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,806,689.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, six were male and three female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, five died in Dhaka, three in Rajshahi and one in Khulna division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

