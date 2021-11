The country reported 1.16 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 17,135 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The health directorate said a total of 192 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,538,198.

Of the deaths, six are male and one female. Among them, five died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram and Khulna.