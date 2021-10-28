Covid claims six more lives in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am dropped to 1.50 per cent from yesterday’s 1.53.
The health directorate said a total of 277 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,532,695.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and two female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, four were in Dhaka division and two in Chattogram.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 12,141 were in Dhaka division, 5,654 in Chattogram, 2,042 in Rajshahi, 3,595 in Khulna, 945 in Barishal, 1,264 in Sylhet, 1,363 in Rangpur and 843 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.