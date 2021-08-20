Bangladesh

Covid death toll tops 25,000 in Bangladesh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 1,453,203 as 5,993 more cases were reported, after testing 34,892 samples including antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 145 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 25,023, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 17.18 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 10,574 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,347,755.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 77 were male and 68 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,396 were male and 8,627 female.

Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

