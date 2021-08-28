Covid deaths drop below 100 after two months

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.67 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 16.85 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 4,861 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,409,231.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 94.61 per cent while the rate of death is 1.74 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 41 were male and 39 female. Of the total deaths so far, 16,857 were male (65.02 per cent) and 9,069 female (34.98 per cent).
Among the 80 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 66 breathed their last at different government hospitals, 12 in private hospitals and no one was brought dead to a hospital while two patients died at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 34 were in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, one in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, four in Barishal, six in Sylhet and three in Rangpur and two in Mymensingh division.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,344 were in Dhaka, 5,183 in Chattogram, 1,921 in Rajshahi, 3,388 in Khulna, 884 in Barisal, 1,121 in Sylhet, 1,293 in Rangpur, and 792 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 24,652 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 8,841,472.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.