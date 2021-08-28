Covid deaths drop below 100 after two months

The country has recorded only 80 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours as of Saturday at 8:00am, the lowest death toll in 63 days, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of Saurday, the death tally from Covid-19 rose to 25,926.

During the period, 3,436 people contracted the highly infectious disease taking the total number to 1,489,589, the DGHS said.