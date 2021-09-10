Bangladesh reports 38 Covid deaths, lowest in three months

During that time 38 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 26,832, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 8.65 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 16.60 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,856 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,472,067.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 18 were male and 20 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,315 were male (64.53 per cent) and 9,518 female (35.47 per cent).
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 17 were in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, five in Khulna, one in Sylhet, one in Rangpur division and two in Mymensingh.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,677 were in Dhaka, 5,420 in Chattogram, 1,985 in Rajshahi, 3,484 in Khulna, 918 in Barisal, 1,207 in Sylhet, 1,328 in Rangpur, and 813 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.