Covid detection rate drops below 4pc

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Students queue up to take coronavirus vaccine at Morgan Girls School and College in Narayanganj on 13 February 2022.
Students queue up to take coronavirus vaccine at Morgan Girls School and College in Narayanganj on 13 February 2022. Dinar Mahmud

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,946,369 on Friday as 604 more cases were reported, after testing 18,890 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, six more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,064, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.20 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.43 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 4,403 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,835,980.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, three were male and three female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, three in Dhaka division, two Chattogram and one in Sylhet divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

