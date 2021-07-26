Bangladesh

Covid fatality rate 90 per cent among elderly villagers: health minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Emphasising on vaccination for Covid-19 in rural areas, Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said, "In hospitals, 70 per cent of Covid patients are older people from village area while the fatality rate among them is 90 per cent".

The minister came up with this disclosure following the cabinet meeting. He said, as per the direction of PM Sheikh Hasina, vaccination campaign will now be boosted in ward, union and upazila level, reports UNB.

Emphasising on ensuring more Covid-19 tests from the rural areas, Zahid Maleque said initiative has been taken to vaccinate elderly people from the ward level as they are more reluctant about receiving it.

"Ninety per cent of the hospital beds are occupied with patients and our health workers are exhausted to deal with them," Health minister added.

