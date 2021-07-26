Covid fatality rate 90 per cent among elderly villagers: health minister

The minister came up with this disclosure following the cabinet meeting. He said, as per the direction of PM Sheikh Hasina, vaccination campaign will now be boosted in ward, union and upazila level, reports UNB.
Emphasising on ensuring more Covid-19 tests from the rural areas, Zahid Maleque said initiative has been taken to vaccinate elderly people from the ward level as they are more reluctant about receiving it.
"Ninety per cent of the hospital beds are occupied with patients and our health workers are exhausted to deal with them," Health minister added.