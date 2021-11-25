Covid kills 9 more in Bangladesh, infects another 237

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,970 while the caseload mounted to 1,575,184.
Among the latest deceased, three were men and six was a man. Six of them were from Dhaka division while one each from Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 18,888 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate stood at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 360 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On Saturday, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-linked deaths with 178 cases.
So far, 35,690,258 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 57,124,899 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the DGHS.