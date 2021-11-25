Covid kills 9 more in Bangladesh, infects another 237

Bangladesh reported nine more Covid-19 deaths along with 237 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

With this, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.25 per cent today from Wednesday's 1.49 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, the country reported three Covid-related deaths for the second consecutive day along with 312 fresh cases.