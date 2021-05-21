Covid patient infected with Indian variant held in Chandpur

A Bangladeshi man who fled Jashore hospital after testing positive for the Indian variant of Coronavirus last week was detained from Chandpur on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Younus Gazi, 28, a resident of Cahrrampur village, was held from the district’s Bipinbag area in a drive conducted by a team of Faridganj police led by officer-in-charge Md Shahid Hossain.

Three of Gazi’s family members, including his mother, were admitted to the Isolation Ward of Faridganj Upazila Health Complex under police surveillance, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Ashraf Ahmed Chowdhury said Thursday.