Covid patient infected with Indian variant held in Chandpur

A Bangladeshi man who fled Jashore hospital after testing positive for the Indian variant of Coronavirus last week was detained from Chandpur on Wednesday, reports UNB.
Younus Gazi, 28, a resident of Cahrrampur village, was held from the district’s Bipinbag area in a drive conducted by a team of Faridganj police led by officer-in-charge Md Shahid Hossain.
Three of Gazi’s family members, including his mother, were admitted to the Isolation Ward of Faridganj Upazila Health Complex under police surveillance, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Ashraf Ahmed Chowdhury said Thursday.
“Samples were collected from them today for testing,” he said.
Ten coronavirus patients fled from the Jashore District Government Hospital on 24 and 25 April. Six of them, including Gazi, had returned from India.
Police caught all 10 patients on 26 April and brought them back to the hospital.
Gazi managed to flee from there on 13 May while he tested positive for the Indian variant of the virus.