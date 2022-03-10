Bangladesh

Covid positivity rate drops further to 1.91pc

Staff Correspondent

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,948,798 on Thursday as 327 more cases were reported, after testing 17,103 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, three more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 29,100, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am dropped further to 1.91 per cent from yesterday’s 1.97 per cent. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.33 per cent.

The health directorate Thursday said a total of 2,479 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,855,249.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

