Covid second wave can be avoided by following health rules: Minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said Bangladesh can avoid the second possible wave of coronavirus during the upcoming winter if people properly maintain the health hygiene rules, reports UNB.

Speaking at a discussion at a city hotel, he said they will be able to tackle it well even if the country witnesses the second wave of the deadly virus.

“I don’t know when the second wave of coronavirus will hit. If everyone properly follows the health rules, there’ll be no second wave.”

Bangladesh Private Medical College Association arranged the programme on the preparation for the second wave of the virus.