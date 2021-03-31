Covid situation worsens due to negligence, callousness: Experts

The rate of novel coronavirus detection against the test was a bit higher than four per cent in the beginning of March.
Within a span of four weeks, the rate exceeded 19 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Public health experts said the infection has gone out of control to a great extent.
The Covid situation has worsened due to the negligence of health department and callousness of the people to abide by the health guidelines, the experts noted.
The infection has spread massively across the country and it is being detected and people are passing away.
As many as 5,358 more people tested positive for coronavirus after testing 26,931 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday. Some 52 people have died during the period.
As usual, the rate of infection and death is higher in Dhaka. According to DGHS, only 720 beds remained vacant in 19 public and private hospitals designated for Covid patients in the capital. More patients than the number of beds were admitted at Kurmitola General Hospital. No ICU beds were available in seven hospitals including Kurmitola General Hospital.
The number of vacant beds in the designated hospitals in other division is also decreasing fast.
Three top officials at the health department have termed the coronavirus situation alarming.
Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director, Disease Control, Directorate General of Health Services, said the directives to contain coronavirus are issued after the spread of the deadly disease.
The government's 18-point directive is like a wish-list, he said adding these guidelines will not be able to play any role unless these are made mandatory.