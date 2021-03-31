Covid situation worsens due to negligence, callousness: Experts

The rate of novel coronavirus detection against the test was a bit higher than four per cent in the beginning of March.

Within a span of four weeks, the rate exceeded 19 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Public health experts said the infection has gone out of control to a great extent.

The Covid situation has worsened due to the negligence of health department and callousness of the people to abide by the health guidelines, the experts noted.

The infection has spread massively across the country and it is being detected and people are passing away.

As many as 5,358 more people tested positive for coronavirus after testing 26,931 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday. Some 52 people have died during the period.