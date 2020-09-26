COVID test not needed to go to Singapore from Bangladesh

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladeshi passengers will no longer need to present COVID-19 test report from their homeland to go to Singapore, reports UNB.

But they are required to go under a 14-day mandatory quarantine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Singapore has announced a new set of rules and restrictions for travellers planning to visit the country.

However, a health declaration of having no cough, no fever, no COVID symptom, is required.

The COVID-19 test of these people will be conducted in Singapore and the passengers will have to bear the hotel cost of SGD 2200 for isolation.

